According to the Agriculture Ministry, as of October 28, Kazakhstan has harvested 15.9 million hectares or 99.2% of the grain and legume harvest area.

Besides, 26.9 million tons of grain, 3.7 million tons of oilseeds, 2.9 million tons of potatoes, and 3.8 million tons of vegetables were collected.

The Ministry noted that the harvesting campaign was well-organized and completed within optimal agrotechnical timelines.

As of October 25, 37.8 million tons of fodder had been prepared.

Farmers received 422,000 tons of subsidized diesel fuel at 254 tenge per liter that is 20% below the market price.

To note, the sitting is also set to focus on mass sports support and sports infrastructure development issues.

According to the Tourism and Sports Ministry, 8.4 million people, or 41.4% of the population, regularly engage in physical activities.

The 2023–2029 Physical Culture and Sports Development Concept aims to raise this indicator to 50% by 2029.

Popular sports include football, volleyball, basketball, tennis, skiing, hockey, chess, and national sports.

the Government allocated some 1.4 billion tenge from its reserves for the dam reconstruction in Teplichnoye village, Kyzylzhar district in North Kazakhstan.