Government allocates 1.4 bln tenge for dam reconstruction in N Kazakhstan

The purpose of redeveloping is to improve the efficiency of the dam and ensure full protection of the rural settlement.

The full dam reconstruction project provides for the renovation of roads, installation of reinforced-concrete slabs, a drainage system and landscaping. It is called to protect the village with a population of 1,000 people from flooding.

57 hydraulic engineering and reconstruction projects, including the construction of 13 new facilities, are being developed in Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions. 40 out of 57 facilities were commissioned, 221 km of protection dikes, or 91% were reinforced.

The protection dam in Teplicnhoye was commissioned in 1980. Initially, it was 380 m long, 11 m wide and 4 m high.

As written before, around 250 million tenge from the Government’s reserve fund have been allocated to complete repairs on the heating networks in Arkalyk, Kostanay region, following a decree signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.