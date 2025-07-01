Kazakh Government to convene on Tuesday in Astana

Water supply and discharge development measures and the introduction of water-saving and digital technologies are on the agenda.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan plans to digitize the country’s water resources by the end of 2025. The Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry develops the corresponding data system.

Notably, Kazakhstan is set to rebuild 8,000 km of water supply and disposal networks and 2,800 km of discharge networks for up to 1 trillion tenge under the Energy and Utilities Sector Modernization National Project.

