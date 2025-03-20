РУ
Kazakh Government to channel KZT 33.6 bln for Hematology Center construction

09:58, 20 March 2025

The Kazakh Government allocated 33.6 billion tenge form the special state fund for the construction of a Hematology Center in Ust Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.

construction
Photo credit: primeminister.kz.

It is built in line with the Kazakh President’s task set at the fourth session of the Ulttyq Quryltay (National Congress).

The center will include two buildings, a 148-bed hospital and a 24-bed hotel for patients. The main building will be fitted with modern medical equipment, laboratories, radiology, cardiology, cardiac surgery, hematology, bone marrow transplantation and somatic therapy units.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The total cost of the project is 71.3 billion tenge.

As of today, the Government has already channeled funds for the construction of social facilities, such as seven schools, including a music one, two sports complexes, a stadium, a hospital, a regional emergency medical setting, a dormitory and two kindergartens.

As written before, the Kazakh Government approved the 2025-2029 Shchuchinsk-Burabay resort area development plan.

