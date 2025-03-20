Kazakh Government to channel KZT 33.6 bln for Hematology Center construction
The Kazakh Government allocated 33.6 billion tenge form the special state fund for the construction of a Hematology Center in Ust Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.
It is built in line with the Kazakh President’s task set at the fourth session of the Ulttyq Quryltay (National Congress).
The center will include two buildings, a 148-bed hospital and a 24-bed hotel for patients. The main building will be fitted with modern medical equipment, laboratories, radiology, cardiology, cardiac surgery, hematology, bone marrow transplantation and somatic therapy units.
The total cost of the project is 71.3 billion tenge.
As of today, the Government has already channeled funds for the construction of social facilities, such as seven schools, including a music one, two sports complexes, a stadium, a hospital, a regional emergency medical setting, a dormitory and two kindergartens.
