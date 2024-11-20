Kazakh Government to channel KZT 120 mln for aquafarming data system

Vice Minister of Agriculture Amangaliy Berdalin said the Ministry plans to develop a data system to monitor and analyze the aquaculture sector. The data system will include all records of all aquafarming entities. He added the aquafarming sector will be digitized further as one of the ways to control and prevent corruption. To this end, the draft law provides for building such a data system for 2026-2027. 120 million tenge will be allocated from the republican budget to have it developed.

He noted the system will be integrated with other data systems of state bodies such as the Keden, the official portal of the e-government, a veterinary system of the Unified Automated Control System, and a subsidy system of the Integrated State Subsidy Data System.