    Japan to allocate USD 2 mln to help Kazakhstan reduce impact of flooding

    11:05, 30 May 2025

    Japan’s Government will allocate a grant worth 2 million US dollars to the Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry for the complex dam management project to reduce  impact of flooding, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry’s press service.

    Kazakhstan, Japan
    Collage credit: Kazinform/ Freepik /Pixabay

    The project aims to increase the country’s flood resilience by raising dam safety. The project will be completed in 2027.

    Last summer, the experts of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) surveyed 13 waterworks facilities in four regions most affected by floods. Besides, Kazvodkhoz specialists passed further training courses in Japan with the support of the JICA.

    Since the establishment of the Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry, the two countries have cemented bilateral cooperation. Japan has great experience in battling floods and boasts unique technologies in water management of great importance for Kazakhstan.

    As written before, 148 people were evacuated as a 5-day flood threat hit N Kazakhstan region in April this year. 

