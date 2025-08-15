Kazakh Government discusses AI implementation into industrial sector

Heads of central government agencies, national companies, structural units and major industrial enterprises participated in the meeting.

The meeting centered around the following issues:

- the current status of AI implementation into operational activities of the major industrial enterprises;

- development of processing industry based on digital technologies and AI;

- AI application in industry and further development plans;

“The AI implementation is not just modernization of technologies, but a strategic step for entire economy. Kazakhstan should form its own expertise and solutions which will ensure competitiveness of its industrial sector at the global market,” Roman Sklyar said, emphasizing the importance of exchange of advanced world practices.

As it was reported, at an Aug 11 meeting with the relevant government agencies, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan should become a digital state over next five years.