Government announces preliminary results across key economic sectors

During a session chaired by Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, the Headquarters reviewed preliminary forecasts for the development of key sectors in line with the year 2025 results. The meeting outlined that manufacturing, construction, and food production remain the main drivers of economic growth.

Manufacturing sector

Over 10 months, the sector has demonstrated stable growth.

Machine building (17.5% of total manufacturing) is forecast to grow 14% by 11 months and 16.3% for the full year.

Chemical industry (5.4% of manufacturing) is expected to show 8% growth by year-end.

Metallurgy, which ensures 40% of the physical volume increase in manufacturing, grew 0.7% year-over-year. The forecast for 11 months is up 0.8%, with 1.1% expected by year-end.

Overall, manufacturing output is predicted to climb 6.2% for the year, exceeding the plan by 0.8 percentage points.

Construction

According to preliminary estimates, 19.2 million square meters of housing will be commissioned by year-end or 0.4% YOY.

The total volume of construction work is projected to reach 10.4 trillion tenge, which is over 15% YOY.

Agro-industrial processing

The processing segment of the agro-industrial complex continues its strong upward trend: 9.1% growth over 10 months. The largest contributions come from the flour-milling and oil-and-fat industries.

Flour production increased 7%, from 2.6 million tons to 2.8 million tons. Vegetable oil production rose 21.7%, from 596 thousand tons to 726 thousand tons.

Investments in fixed assets across the processing in the agro-industrial sector grew 60%. In the meantime, exports of processed products increased 32.4%.

Growth is projected at 9.2% for 11 months and 9.3% for the full year, significantly higher than the target of 4.5%.

A target has been set to increase the share of processed agricultural products to 70% by 2026.

Next steps

Following the discussion, Serik Zhumangarin instructed the Ministry of Industry and Construction to analyze external and internal factors affecting metallurgy and propose measures to improve production efficiency and investment levels, the Committee for Construction Affairs to prepare proposals for further sector development, and the Ministry of Agriculture to present proposals for boosting processing volumes in the agro-industrial sector, taking into account the 2026 target of reaching a 70% share of processed products.

Qazinform previously reported that Kazakhstan’s economy grew 6.4% in 10 months.