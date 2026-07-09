Kazakh government allocates KZT650mln to upgrade heating pipeline in North Kazakhstan

The corresponding resolution was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

According to the Government, the systematic modernization effort is in line with the tasks set by the head of state at the joint session of Parliament aimed at strengthening the country’s energy and infrastructure framework.

The funds will be used to build heating network sections along Zhabayev, Shashimbayev, Novaya, and Altynsarin streets. In 2026, 1.4 km of pipeline will be dismantled and replaced with new heating networks. Earlier, in 2025, 0.7 km of heating pipelines were reconstructed. As a result of the allocated funds, repair work on main heating pipeline No. 2, which stretches for more than 2 km in Petropavlovsk, will be completed, the Government of Kazakhstan stated.

The project will replace a pipeline that is more than 80% worn out and provide reliable heat supply to over 30,000 residents – nearly 200 apartment buildings and social facilities - while also reducing the overall wear of the city’s heating network.

The Government is keeping preparations for the upcoming heating season under constant supervision. According to the Ministry of Energy, since 2025 major overhauls have been carried out on 10 power-generating units, 63 boilers, and 39 turbines, the reads statement.

In addition, 17,000 km of power transmission lines have been upgraded, 420 substations modernized, and 323 km of the most deteriorated heating pipelines replaced. This has reduced the wear level of power plant equipment to 53% and that of heating networks to 50%.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to channel 27.3 billion tenge for utility infrastructure renewal in 6 regions.