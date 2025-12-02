Central Asia’s largest cotton-growing complex to be built in Turkistan region

The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

The project aligns with the directives from the Head of State regarding the development of the agricultural sector and the introduction of advanced agricultural technologies.

The goal of the project is to establish a full production cycle - from growing cotton in the fields to manufacturing ready-made clothing. As a result, the largest cotton-growing complex in Central Asia is planned for creation, covering 60,000 hectares of irrigated land in Otyrar district and the city of Arys. More than 1,400 permanent and over 300 temporary jobs will be created.

The investor is the Chinese company Xinjiang Lihua (Group) Co., Ltd. During the first stage of the project, more than 58 billion tenge will be invested; the total volume of foreign investment will exceed 200 billion tenge, as previously agreed following the negotiations between Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Xinjiang Lihua Chairman Zhang Qihai.

The project envisions the introduction of technological solutions not previously used at such a scale: construction of 196 pumping stations with a highly efficient drip irrigation system, more than 500 km of irrigation and distribution canals, three large pumping complexes and three transformer substations, an integrated fertilizer delivery system, as well as the use of modern agricultural machinery from leading global manufacturers - high-horsepower tractors, cotton harvesters, sprayers, and specialized construction equipment.

Additionally, the complex will include a polyethylene processing line for the production of drip tape and flexible pipes, which will reduce dependence on imports and establish a closed production cycle - from growing cotton to producing yarn, fabrics, and clothing. Today, Kazakhstan produces 70,000-75,000 tons of cotton fiber annually, about 85% of which is exported.

The implementation of the project will increase the share of deep processing within the country, expand the output of finished textile products with high added value, strengthen the production base of the domestic textile industry, boost export potential, and drive the development of small and medium-sized businesses - logistics, equipment maintenance, and agricultural product processing.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, cotton accounts for 15.9% of the sown area in Turkistan region, which has traditionally been the center of domestic cotton cultivation. In 2025, 144,500 hectares were planted with cotton, including 50,000 hectares using drip irrigation.

In 2025, with an average yield of 29.6 centners per hectare, 428,000 tons of raw cotton were harvested - the highest figure in the past 18 years. This achievement was made possible thanks to the active introduction of water-saving technologies that ensure water conservation and increased yields.

