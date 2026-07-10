Kazakh Gigabyte to vie for top honors at Robotics for Good Youth Challenge in Geneva

At present, with a score of 535 points, the team ranks 4th among 28 teams from Vietnam, Senegal, Ghana, and China, and just behind South Korea, Venezuela, and Mexico.

The Robotics for Good Youth Challenge is an international contest for young engineers and developers, organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) with support from Mobsya, the creator of the educational robot Thymio.

The competition brings together school and youth teams worldwide to propose robotics and AI solutions for pressing global challenges. The theme for the 2025–2026 season is food security.

The finals, hosted at the UN’s leading AI platform, AI for Good Global Summit, bring together 68 teams from 39 countries. Kazakhstan’s Gigabyte team participated in the Senior category, presenting a robotics and AI project aimed at addressing food security issues.

The strong performance of Kazakhstan’s team highlights the high level of training among the country’s young engineers and strengthens Kazakhstan’s position in developing talent in artificial intelligence and robotics.

Noteworthy, Kazakh school students sweep top robotics awards in the U.S.