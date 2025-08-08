EN
    Kazakh freestyle wrestler to vie at international tournament in Aktobe

    13:53, 8 August 2025

    Kazakh freestyle wrestler Rizabek Aitmukhan is set to compete at the Wrestling Stars League 4 in Aktobe on August 9, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The event will feature several members of Kazakhstan’s national team. Rizabek Aitmukhan will face Russia’s Konstantin Pshenichnikov, Ramazan Shabanov, and Omar Ziiautdinov in the 97 kg category.

    In the 79 kg division, Daulet Yergesh will go up against Magomed Magomaev of Russia, while in the 65 kg class, Meirambek Kartbay will take on Nursadyk Nurdinov of Kyrgyzstan.

    The fight card also includes a number of other matchups.

    As reported earlier, Kazakh table tennis player Zauresh Akasheva has taken home bronze at the WTT Feeder Spokane 2025.

    Wrestling Sport Kazakhstan Aktobe Upcoming Events
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
