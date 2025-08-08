Kazakh freestyle wrestler to vie at international tournament in Aktobe

The event will feature several members of Kazakhstan’s national team. Rizabek Aitmukhan will face Russia’s Konstantin Pshenichnikov, Ramazan Shabanov, and Omar Ziiautdinov in the 97 kg category.

In the 79 kg division, Daulet Yergesh will go up against Magomed Magomaev of Russia, while in the 65 kg class, Meirambek Kartbay will take on Nursadyk Nurdinov of Kyrgyzstan.

The fight card also includes a number of other matchups.

