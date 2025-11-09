Kazakh freestyle mogul stars claim 4 golds and 2 silvers in Austria

The medal winners include:

Yuliya Galysheva – gold (Moguls)

Pavel Kolmakov – gold (Moguls)

Anastassiya Gorodko – gold (Dual Moguls) and silver (Moguls)

Fyodor Bugakov – gold (Dual Moguls)

Yuliya Fiklistova – silver (Dual Moguls)

The competition brought together 112 athletes from 12 countries. Kazakhstan’s team showcased remarkable mastery and consistency, securing top positions across both individual and dual mogul events.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's judokas Sherzod Davlatov, Yerzhan Yerenkaiypov, and Samalay Yergaliyeva captured three medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.