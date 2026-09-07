Kazakh forward Satpayev heads back to Chelsea for recovery

“Apparently Dastan Satpayev could face ‘a few weeks’ out due to an injury he picked up at home against Middlesbrough. The player was substituted off and holding his leg at the same time. According to reports the player goes back to Chelsea for the recovery, then makes his way back up north when recovered,” according to TalkBFC.

Earlier, it was reported that Dastan Satpayev, a forward playing for London's Chelsea and the Kazakhstan national team, will continue his career at Burnley on a season-long loan.