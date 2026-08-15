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    Chelsea's Dastan Satpayev heads to Burnley on season-long deal

    15:20, 15 August 2026

    Dastan Satpayev, a forward playing for London's Chelsea F.C. and the Kazakhstan national team, will continue his career at Burnley on a season-long loan, Qazinform News Agency reports.  

    Dastan Satpayev
    Photo source: sportilinet.kz

    Burnley Football Club announced the transfer of the 18-year-old Kazakh player on social media.

    "We are delighted to announce that Kazakhstan international Dastan Satpayev has joined the Club on a season-long deal from Chelsea," the club’s press office stated.

    Thus, Satpayev will spend the upcoming season with Burnley, which competes in the English Football League Championship.

    Burnley is a professional English football club based in the city of Burnley, Lancashire. The club is one of the oldest in English football.

    Earlier, it was reported that Dastan Satpayev officially joined Chelsea. The 18-year-old forward's transfer from Almaty-based Kairat to the English club was agreed in early 2025. His contract runs until 2033. 

    Kazakhstan Sport Football Youth of Kazakhstan UK
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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