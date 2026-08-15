Chelsea's Dastan Satpayev heads to Burnley on season-long deal

Burnley Football Club announced the transfer of the 18-year-old Kazakh player on social media.

"We are delighted to announce that Kazakhstan international Dastan Satpayev has joined the Club on a season-long deal from Chelsea," the club’s press office stated.

Thus, Satpayev will spend the upcoming season with Burnley, which competes in the English Football League Championship.

Burnley is a professional English football club based in the city of Burnley, Lancashire. The club is one of the oldest in English football.

Earlier, it was reported that Dastan Satpayev officially joined Chelsea. The 18-year-old forward's transfer from Almaty-based Kairat to the English club was agreed in early 2025. His contract runs until 2033.