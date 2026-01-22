Kazakh Foreign Ministry names new official spokesperson

Born on December 15, 1984, in Karaganda is a graduate of the Eurasian National University.

He started his career in 2006 as a specialist at the consular service department of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

In 2009-2011 he served as the third secretary of the administration and control department of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

In 2011-2017 acted as the second and first secretary of the Kazakhstan Embassy in Thailand.

Prior to the appointment held the posts of deputy head, head of communications department of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Holds the diplomatic rank of the Counsellor, II class. Speaks English and Turkish.

In December, Aibek Smadiyarov resigned from his post as an official spokesperson at the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.