Aibek Smadiyarov resigns as Kazakh Foreign Ministry's spokesperson

Smadiyarov announced his resignation during today’s media briefing at the Ministry.

I was preparing for this day. It's not a sudden decision; it's my personal choice. I spoke from this rostrum for eight years. Throughout these years, our country has gone through many stages in its foreign policy; there were many questions. And, thanks to you, the whole world knew about Kazakhstan. You were a huge source of support for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Smadiyarov addressed journalists.

Aibek Smadiyarov had held the post as an official spokesperson at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry since 2018.

To note, he took the post of the chairman of the International Information Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs in February this year.

Throughout different years, Aibek Smadiyarov worked in the Foreign Ministry’s departments, Kazakh embassy in Hungary and Vietnam, the President’s press service, headed the Foreign Ministry’s press service, as well as held senior positions in the International Information Committee and the Communication Department of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.