Kazakh Foreign Ministry comments on situation in Ukraine

According to our information, the foreign diplomatic corps continues its work in Kyiv, with no plans to evacuate citizens. There have been no evacuation requests and there are no plans to arrange special flights at this moment, said Aibek Smadiyarov, while talking about the situation in Ukraine. 'As you know, military activities in Ukraine have been underway for more than one year. According to our estimates, there may be around 300 citizens of Kazakhstan staying in the country. However, it’s difficult to give the exact number due to the situation in the country'.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry added that earlier Kazakhstani nationals, staying in Ukraine, were advised to leave the country.

Smadiyarov noted that Kazakhstani diplomats are ready to provide all necessary assistance to their compatriots, assuring to act as the situation evolves.

Earlier it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave urgent tasks over the escalation of the situation in Ukraine.

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held an operational meeting today to fulfill the tasks of the Head of State to take urgent measures in order to ensure security at the key military and civilian objects over the situation in Ukraine, involving the Defense, Interior, Emergencies, Foreign Affairs, Healthcare, Transport, Energy, Industry and Construction, National Economy and Finance Ministries.