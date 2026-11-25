The book features five stories: Yer Tostik, Aisha Bibi, Yestai and Korlan, Kozy Korpesh – Bayan Sulu and Makhambet. The publication aims to introduce children and adults to Kazakh folklore and the history of the Great Steppe.

“Sometimes getting to know a country begins with a single story. A fairy tale read in childhood can stay with you for a lifetime and spark an interest in a distant country, its people and traditions,” Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Belgium Roman Vassilenko said during the presentation.

He also spoke about the nationwide Reading Nation initiative launched in Kazakhstan at the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The project aims to make reading a daily habit from an early age. According to Vassilenko, the new publication offers an opportunity to share this passion for reading with young audiences in Belgium.

Photo credit: Arnur Rakhimbekov / Kazinform

The presentation took place at the Belgian Comic Strip Center, housed in a historic Art Nouveau building designed by Victor Horta. The country’s long-standing comic book tradition inspired the format of the publication.

Belgian Member of Parliament Katrijn van Riet noted that comics are an important part of Belgium’s cultural heritage. She thanked the Kazakhstani partners for introducing local readers to the legends of the Great Steppe through a genre familiar and popular among Belgians from childhood.

Baglana Mussina, Chief Sustainability and External Relations Officer at Freedom Holding Corp., said the project supports efforts to preserve and promote Kazakh culture.

Photo credit: Arnur Rakhimbekov / Kazinform

The book was prepared ahead of the first state visit of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium to Kazakhstan in October 2026. The first copy was presented to the royal couple during their visit in the presence of President Tokayev. The Belgian Royal Palace welcomed the initiative to highlight Kazakhstan’s cultural and artistic heritage and wished success to the presentation.

The event brought together representatives of the Belgian Royal Palace, members of parliament, government officials, educational institutions, cultural figures, publishing and comic industry professionals, as well as Belgian school students.

Legends of the Great Steppe is the first publication under the Kazakh Embassy’s Kazakh Library in Belgium project. The initiative plans to publish works by Kazakhstani authors in Belgium’s official languages every year.

The presentation was held with the support of Freedom Holding Corp., the Belgian Comic Strip Center and Kazakhstan’s National Translation Bureau.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Tajikistan showcased new publications at the 14th International Book Fair in Almaty.