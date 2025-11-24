Kazakh FM to hold talks with EU representatives in Brussels

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Aibek Smadiyarov, announced this during a briefing on Monday.

The spokesperson noted that the parties will review bilateral cooperation and discuss the practical steps needed to implement the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), signed 10 years ago.

"Particular attention will be paid to key areas of bilateral cooperation: energy, transport and logistics, digitalization, civil aviation, visa regime simplification, and the extraction and use of critical raw materials," Smadyarov said.

He stated that the meeting will feature an exchange of views on current cooperation and a discussion of concrete steps for executing joint projects in the mentioned areas.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais.





