    Kazakh FM to hold talks with EU representatives in Brussels

    18:20, 24 November 2025

    Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev will visit Brussels to take part in the 22nd meeting of the Kazakhstan–EU Cooperation Council, scheduled for December 1, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Aibek Smadiyarov, announced this during a briefing on Monday.

    The spokesperson noted that the parties will review bilateral cooperation and discuss the practical steps needed to implement the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), signed 10 years ago.

    "Particular attention will be paid to key areas of bilateral cooperation: energy, transport and logistics, digitalization, civil aviation, visa regime simplification, and the extraction and use of critical raw materials," Smadyarov said.

    He stated that the meeting will feature an exchange of views on current cooperation and a discussion of concrete steps for executing joint projects in the mentioned areas.

    As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais.



