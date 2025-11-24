EU reiterates commitment to strengthening relations with Kazakhstan

Offering a warm welcome to the EU high representative at Akorda, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of further enhancing multifaceted cooperation with the European Union as one of the key and reliable partners of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh President called the EU-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) a “significant milestone” in bilateral relations. This year marks 10 years since the signing of the document.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also hailed the active and constructive dialogue between the countries of Central Asia and the EU.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, Eduards Stiprais stated the EU’s commitment to strengthening relations with Kazakhstan, expressing his confidence in the dynamic development of practical cooperation across a wide range of bilateral and regional agenda.

Photo credit: Akorda

