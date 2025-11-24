EU reiterates commitment to strengthening relations with Kazakhstan
EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais stated the EU’s commitment to strengthening relations with Kazakhstan during a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Offering a warm welcome to the EU high representative at Akorda, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of further enhancing multifaceted cooperation with the European Union as one of the key and reliable partners of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh President called the EU-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) a “significant milestone” in bilateral relations. This year marks 10 years since the signing of the document.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also hailed the active and constructive dialogue between the countries of Central Asia and the EU.
In turn, Eduards Stiprais stated the EU’s commitment to strengthening relations with Kazakhstan, expressing his confidence in the dynamic development of practical cooperation across a wide range of bilateral and regional agenda.
