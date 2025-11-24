EN
    EU reiterates commitment to strengthening relations with Kazakhstan

    15:05, 24 November 2025

    EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais stated the EU’s commitment to strengthening relations with Kazakhstan during a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Offering a warm welcome to the EU high representative at Akorda, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of further enhancing multifaceted cooperation with the European Union as one of the key and reliable partners of Kazakhstan.

    The Kazakh President called the EU-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) a “significant milestone” in bilateral relations. This year marks 10 years since the signing of the document.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also hailed the active and constructive dialogue between the countries of Central Asia and the EU.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    In turn, Eduards Stiprais stated the EU’s commitment to strengthening relations with Kazakhstan, expressing his confidence in the dynamic development of practical cooperation across a wide range of bilateral and regional agenda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported the President of Kazakhstan received letters of credence from six new ambassadors during a ceremony in the Akorda Residence. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan EU Central Asia Politics Europe
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
