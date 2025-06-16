II Central Asia – China Summit to focus on regional security, transnational challenges and humanitarian ties

Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as Chinese Leader Xi Jinping will take part in the event.

The participants will discuss a wide range of issues concerning strengthening trade-economic ties, transport interconnectivity , energy, innovations, and sustainable development.

Special attention will be given to the issues of ensuring regional security, coordination of efforts in fight against transnational challenges as well as strengthening cultural-humanitarian ties.

The Summit will end with signing the Astana Declaration and the Treaty of Eternal Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation called to enshrine the sides’ aspiration for further deepening of multilateral interaction based on mutual respect, trust and common responsibility for sustainable development of the region.

Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping at Astana Airport.