Kazakh FM Murat Nurtleu arrives in Pakistan on first official visit

As part of the visit, Kazakhstan’s delegation is expected to hold meetings with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

This is my first official visit to Pakistan. We want to demonstrate our readiness to expand the scope of cooperation and strengthen our ties, bringing our nations even closer together. Our partnership and trusted friendship are already deep and strong, having stood the test of time, and they hold great potential for further development. Over the past 30 years, a substantive political dialogue has allowed us to identify new areas for collaboration. Yesterday, I met with esteemed colleagues and officials, discussed important and interesting issues, and gained valuable opportunities to build new business ties. I am fully committed to elevating relations between our two brotherly states to a new level, Nurtleu said during the expanded bilateral talks at Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Following the talks, Nurtleu and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar signed a 2025–2026 cooperation roadmap between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

In addition, the Kazakhstani side held meetings with representatives of major Pakistani companies, including National Logistics Corporation and TCS Logistics.

It’s worth noting that Kazakhstan and Pakistan established diplomatic relations on February 24, 1992. The data from Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Finance indicates bilateral trade between the two nations reached 86.8 million US dollars in January–June 2025, a 2.5-fold increase since the beginning of the year. Exports from Kazakhstan totaled 55.3 million US dollars, while imports from Pakistan amounted to 31.5 million US dollars. More than 240 enterprises with Pakistani capital currently operate in Kazakhstan, and the Kazakh city of Almaty hosts Pakistan’s trade mission.



