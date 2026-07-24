Kazakh FM Kosherbayev joins SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Cholpon-Ata

The heads of delegations exchanged views on further strengthening foreign policy coordination among SCO member states in the current international environment and discussed preparations for the upcoming SCO Summit, which will take place in Bishkek on 1 September 2026.

In his remarks, Minister Kosherbayev underscored the SCO’s special role in strengthening regional security and advancing multifaceted cooperation, reaffirming Kazakhstan’s unwavering support for the Organization’s activities.

The Kazakh foreign minister also highlighted the importance of further improving the SCO and adapting its institutions to contemporary challenges and threats.

He stressed that, amid the rapidly evolving international environment, ensuring the resilience of the global economy and the security of international trade has become an increasingly pressing priority.

Geopolitical turbulence, increasingly spilling over into the military sphere, is seriously affecting the stability of international trade relations. Today, the security of supply chains is becoming an ever more pressing issue, including for Kazakhstan. A clear example is the attacks by unidentified unmanned systems on energy infrastructure and tankers chartered by Kazakhstan for oil transportation. Against this backdrop, joint efforts to ensure the security of trade routes are of particular importance, said Minister Kosherbayev.

As previously stated, Kazakhstan considers any actions aimed at destabilizing legitimate international trade, global energy markets, and the security of global transport and logistics supply chains to be absolutely unacceptable.

Among the priority areas of cooperation, the Kazakh minister highlighted the need to intensify joint efforts in climate change adaptation and the sustainable management of water resources. In this regard, Kazakhstan counts on the support of the SCO member states for its initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations, as well as an SCO Water Issues Analysis Centre.

Following the meeting, the participants approved draft key documents, including the Bishkek Declaration marking the 25th anniversary of the SCO, aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of the Organization.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the SCO foreign ministers also held a joint meeting with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov.

During the meeting, the participants underscored the importance of further expanding multifaceted cooperation within the SCO and implementing joint initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of the peoples of the Organization’s member states.

Minister Kosherbayev expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to continue supporting the Kyrgyz Republic’s SCO chairmanship and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to further mutually beneficial and constructive cooperation with the partner states of the Organization.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kyrgyz city of Cholpon-Ata would host the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states on July 24 under the chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic.