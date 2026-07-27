Kazakh FM meets outgoing Pakistani Ambassador

The Kazakh Foreign Minister highly commended the current level of cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing Astana’s commitment to further expanding bilateral dialogue.

Minister Kosherbayev highlighted the particular significance of the outcomes of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Pakistan in February this year, during which relations between Astana and Islamabad were elevated to a strategic partnership.

For his part, the Ambassador of Pakistan expressed his gratitude for the support extended to him during his tenure in Kazakhstan and reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to further strengthening constructive dialogue with Astana.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Kosherbayev presented the Pakistani Ambassador with the Honorary Certificate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in recognition of his personal contribution to strengthening the comprehensive ties between the two countries.

Earlier, Minister Yermek Kosherbayev received the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman, Mohammed Al-Bahrani, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission.