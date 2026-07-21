Kazakh FM Kosherbayev receives outgoing German ambassador Monika Iwersen

Minister Kosherbayev praised the high level of Kazakh-German strategic partnership and reaffirmed Astana’s commitment to further developing bilateral relations across all areas.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

He also highlighted the importance of his visit to Berlin in February and his participation in the Ministerial Meeting of the 'Central Asia – Germany' format, during which both sides confirmed their intention to deepen cooperation and advance joint initiatives.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Ambassador Iwersen expressed sincere gratitude for the support extended during her tenure and reaffirmed Berlin’s readiness to continue a constructive dialogue with Astana in the spirit of mutual respect and trust.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Kosherbayev presented Ambassador Iwersen with the Order of Dostyk, Second Class, in recognition of Ambassador’s personal contribution to strengthening the friendly ties between the peoples of the two countries.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, industry, energy, transport and logistics, and critical minerals.