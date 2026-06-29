Kazakhstan and Germany discuss investment and energy cooperation

During the meeting, Prime Minister Bektenov described Germany as one of Kazakhstan's key trade, economic, and investment partners within the European Union, noting that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches great importance to relations with Germany.

According to Bektenov, bilateral trade reached 4.4 billion US dollars in 2025, marking a 9.5 percent increase compared to the previous year. He stressed the need to transform traditional trade and investment ties into deeper industrial and technological cooperation through production localization, technology transfer, and workforce development.

Bektenov highlighted the successful experience of German companies CLAAS and Horsch in Kazakhstan's agricultural machinery sector, saying their phased production localization model could be replicated in other industries.

Minister Reiche praised Kazakhstan's economic progress and emphasized the strong potential for expanding bilateral cooperation. She noted that German companies continue to invest actively in Kazakhstan but said there remains significant room to broaden cooperation.

Our countries have enjoyed a longstanding and strong partnership. It is important to deepen industrial cooperation and establish new production facilities here in Kazakhstan. German companies are actively investing in the country's economy, but I am convinced we can achieve much more for the benefit of both our economies. Kazakhstan is the leading economy in the region, and its development has been truly impressive. Beyond traditional industries, Kazakhstan is advancing artificial intelligence, digitalization, and digital government. Our partnership spans a wide range of areas, Reiche said.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding investment cooperation and launching new joint projects between Kazakhstan and Germany.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Katherina Reiche, and Parliamentary State Secretary Stefan Rouenhoff were expected to pay a visit to Kazakhstan in June.