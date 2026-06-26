Kazakh FM Kosherbayev meets with outgoing Azerbaijani ambassador

The Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed his appreciation to the Azerbaijani diplomat for his fruitful efforts aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation. Highlighting the high level of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, Minister Kosherbayev underscored the importance of further advancing mutually beneficial ties.

During your diplomatic tenure, you have represented the Republic of Azerbaijan with distinction and made a significant contribution to strengthening the multifaceted cooperation between our countries. You have been a direct participant in elevating Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations to a qualitatively new level of engagement, the minister said.

Ambassador Aghalar Atamoglanov, in his turn, expressed his gratitude to the Kazakh side for the comprehensive support extended to him throughout his mission.

At the conclusion of the meeting, on behalf of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Yermek Kosherbayev presented Ambassador Aghalar Atamoglanov with the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 2nd class, in recognition of his substantial contribution to the development of good-neighborly relations and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Poland explore interparliamentary cooperation in Warsaw.