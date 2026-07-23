Cholpon-Ata to host SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting will be one of the flagship events of Kyrgyzstan's SCO chairmanship, held under the theme, "25 Years of the SCO: Together Towards Sustainable Peace, Development, and Prosperity."

The gathering will bring together foreign ministers from SCO member states, along with representatives of the Organization's permanent bodies.

Participants are expected to discuss key international and regional developments, assess the current state and explore opportunities to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors. The agenda will focus on strengthening peace, security, and stability, expanding trade and economic partnerships, promoting cultural and humanitarian exchanges, and improving the overall effectiveness of the Organization.

The foreign ministers will also review and approve draft documents ahead of the upcoming SCO Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Bishkek.

The ministry emphasized that hosting the meeting in Cholpon-Ata, designated the SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital for 2025-2026, highlights the significance of the Organization's 25th anniversary and reflects the member states' commitment to strengthening unity, mutual trust, and cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported India is to join the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Kyrgyzstan.