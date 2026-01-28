Kazakh FM Kosherbayev, ExxonMobil VP Larden discuss energy cooperation and investment expansion

During the meeting, the sides discussed ExxonMobil’s current operations in Kazakhstan, including its participation in key energy projects, and also considered prospects for further expanding investment cooperation and strengthening mutually beneficial economic ties.

Minister Kosherbayev highlighted the important role of ExxonMobil as one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the oil and gas sector, emphasizing the company’s contribution to the implementation of strategic projects, energy market stability, and the activities of the Foreign Investors’ Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In turn, Senior Vice President Larden highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s efforts to improve the investment climate and create favorable conditions for foreign investors, expressing readiness to continue long-term cooperation in the interests of sustainable development of the country’s energy sector.

ExxonMobil has been operating in Kazakhstan since 1993 and is one of the largest foreign investors in the country’s oil and gas sector. The company participates in the implementation of strategically significant projects such as Tengiz, Kashagan, and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, covering the exploration, production and transportation of hydrocarbons.

