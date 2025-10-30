Kazakh FM Kosherbayev discusses strategic partnership with top U.S. officials in Astana

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral agenda, paying special attention to the development of economic and investment partnership, cooperation in the fields of innovation and artificial intelligence, education, and science. The prospects for collaboration in energy security and the extraction of critical minerals were also discussed separately.

Minister Kosherbayev noted that Astana regards Washington as one of its key partners in implementing reforms and modernizing the economy. He emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness to work jointly on initiatives aimed for sustainable economic growth and highlighted the country’s importance in ensuring global energy security, stability of supply chains, and sustainable development across the wider Central Asian region.

The interlocutors expressed mutual interest in deepening regional cooperation, including within the framework of the C5+1 dialogue platform, which marks its tenth anniversary this year. It was noted that this format contributes to regional integration, development of transport and logistics links, and strengthening sustainable growth in Central Asia.

The parties also discussed the upcoming participation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the C5+1 Summit in Washington at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Following the talks, the Kazakh Foreign Minister and representatives of the U.S. delegation confirmed their commitment to further strengthening the expanded strategic partnership aimed at ensuring stability, security, and prosperity in the region.

Earlier, it was reported Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held talks with U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.