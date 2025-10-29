Kazakhstan, U.S. eye expanded cooperation amid $4.2 billion trade

Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the special importance the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, attaches to developing cooperation with the United States. He stressed that the discussions would serve as a crucial step toward further unlocking the trade and economic potential of bilateral relations.

The Government of Kazakhstan is implementing systemic measures aimed at creating favorable conditions for foreign, including U.S., businesses.

According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the gross inflow of direct investments from the United States since 1993 has amounted to $61.2 billion, accounting for over 13% of total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Kazakhstan. Furthermore, over the past five years, the volume of mutual trade has doubled, reaching $4.2 billion.

During the meeting, the participants discussed expanding trade ties and investment cooperation. In particular, they reviewed measures to deepen interaction across a broad range of sectors, including the industrial, digital, energy, agricultural, transport and logistics, and water sectors.

Reports on the prospects for developing bilateral cooperation were presented by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, and Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev.

New points of convergence were noted in the transit and transport sector.

In the energy sector, the importance of modernization and introducing advanced technologies within joint projects was emphasized.

Partnership in the agro-industrial complex is a relevant area. Given that Kazakhstan ranks among the top ten global exporters of grain and flour, the participants discussed joint projects for the deep processing of grain with subsequent export to the markets of the United States, the EU, China, and India.

The priority of deepening cooperation in the digital industry and AI technologies was also highlighted. The International Center for Artificial Intelligence Alem.AI, which unites leading global technology companies, including Apple, Google, and others, is becoming a key platform in the region. Another important element of Kazakhstan’s digital ecosystem is Astana Hub, which currently hosts over 1,700 companies. In the state of California (U.S.), Kazakhstan has opened the Silk Road Innovation Center. In partnership with leading American companies and universities, acceleration programs are being implemented to strengthen technological cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the participants confirmed their readiness to expand trade and economic cooperation in all promising areas.

As previously reported, U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor conveyed greetings from U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday in Astana.