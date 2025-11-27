CSTO Collective Security Council to hold next session in Moscow
The next session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be held in Moscow on November 11, 2026, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during the regular session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Bishkek, Kabar reported.
In accordance with the adopted procedure, the CSTO chairmanship will pass to the Russian Federation in January 2026.
The CSTO is a regional security organization comprising six member states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. The organization focuses on collective defense, military cooperation, joint exercises, crisis response, and coordinated measures to ensure regional security. The Collective Security Council, made up of the heads of the member states, is the organization’s highest decision-making body and convenes to set strategic priorities and approve key policy directions.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a representative of Kyrgyzstan was named the next CSTO Secretary General.