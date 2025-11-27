CSTO Collective Security Council to hold next session in Moscow

In accordance with the adopted procedure, the CSTO chairmanship will pass to the Russian Federation in January 2026.

The CSTO is a regional security organization comprising six member states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. The organization focuses on collective defense, military cooperation, joint exercises, crisis response, and coordinated measures to ensure regional security. The Collective Security Council, made up of the heads of the member states, is the organization’s highest decision-making body and convenes to set strategic priorities and approve key policy directions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a representative of Kyrgyzstan was named the next CSTO Secretary General.