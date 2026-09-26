Kazakh FM holds series of bilateral meetings in New York

During talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos, the sides discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level and the schedule of upcoming high-level contacts, as well as expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation, including in the energy sector. The sides agreed to maintain regular political dialogue.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

At the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Maka Botchorishvili, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership and expanding multifaceted Kazakh-Georgian cooperation in the political, trade, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. Particular attention was paid to the prospects for developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and further expanding the capabilities of the Middle Corridor.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

A separate meeting was held with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, Oana-Silvia Țoiu. The sides discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the areas of energy security, investment, transport and logistics, as well as new areas of mutually beneficial partnership.

Following the meetings, the ministers reaffirmed their readiness for close coordination within the United Nations and other multilateral platforms, and exchanged views on current issues on the international and regional agenda.

Earlier, it was reported that Mukhtar Tileuberdi addressed the General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, presenting Kazakhstan’s vision on key issues on the international agenda and outlining the country’s priorities in political and sustainable development.