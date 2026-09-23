Kazakh FM holds series of bilateral meetings at UN High-Level Week

Talks were held with foreign ministers Anita Orbán of Hungary, Mihai Popșoi of Moldova, Radosław Sikorski of Poland, Tone Kajzer of Slovenia, Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine, and Alexandra Hill Tinoco of El Salvador. The meetings focused on current issues of bilateral cooperation, prospects for expanding political dialogue and trade and economic ties, as well as an exchange of views on key issues on the international and regional agenda.

Photo source: gov.kz

Photo source: gov.kz

Photo source: gov.kz

Separate meetings were held with the UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), as well as candidate for the position of UN Secretary-General Rebecca Grynspan, and Director-General of UNESCO Khaled El-Enany.

Photo source: gov.kz

Photo source: gov.kz

The parties discussed ways to strengthen multilateral cooperation, enhance the effectiveness of international institutions, and further develop Kazakhstan’s engagement with the organizations of the UN system.

As part of the multilateral programme, the head of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy agency participated in the ministerial meeting “Renewal and Focus: The UN We Need 5 Years from Now” dedicated to the prospects for the development of the United Nations and its adaptation to contemporary global challenges.

An important outcome of the first day was the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Central African Republic. The heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries signed a Joint Communiqué, confirming their mutual interest in developing bilateral ties and cooperation on international platforms.

The busy programme of the first day continued the practical implementation of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy priorities to expand bilateral cooperation, strengthen multilateral diplomacy, and enhance the effectiveness of engagement within the United Nations framework.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s delegation, led by Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, is participating in the High-Level Week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, where the country will present its positions on key global challenges, including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, and emerging technologies.