FM Tileuberdi heads Kazakhstan’s delegation at 81st UN General Assembly session

The theme of this year’s session is “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.”

The General Assembly’s agenda will focus on a range of major international issues, including maintaining peace and security, accelerating progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals, addressing climate change and protecting the environment, human rights, digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

Tileuberdi is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly’s general debate, where he will present Kazakhstan’s positions on pressing international issues and outline the country’s vision for strengthening multilateral cooperation.

The Kazakhstani delegation will also highlight the importance of constructive development amid global changes. This will include Kazakhstan’s experience in promoting a culture of environmental responsibility, volunteering, the rule of law and solidarity, as well as strengthening social cohesion.

During the high-level week, Tileuberdi and the Kazakhstani delegation are expected to hold meetings with UN officials and representatives of UN agencies, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organizations.

A series of bilateral meetings are also planned with the foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Jordan, Canada, Cyprus, Kuwait, Moldova, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Ukraine, Switzerland, El Salvador and other countries.

The Kazakhstani delegation will participate in ministerial meetings of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Organization of Turkic States. Meetings involving landlocked developing countries and the Group of Friends of the UN Alliance of Civilizations are also on the agenda.

The delegation is further expected to take part in thematic side events focused on transit and transport cooperation, investment, environmental issues and digitalization.

During the new UN General Assembly session, Kazakhstan will continue promoting its priorities in peace and security, sustainable development, nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, water and environmental issues, human rights, artificial intelligence and digital cooperation, as well as efforts to improve the effectiveness of the global organization.

Among Kazakhstan’s key initiatives within the UN framework are proposals to establish an International Water Organization and an International Agency for Biological Safety.

Earlier, Qazinform reported U.S. President Donald Trump had warned Iran, announced a new name for artificial intelligence and challenged international efforts to regulate national policies in his UN General Assembly address on Tuesday.