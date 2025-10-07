Kazakh FM highlights growing role of OTS in current geopolitical situation

During the ministerial meeting, participants exchanged views on further developing cooperation within the Organization and “compared the notes” on current international and regional issues.

In his speech, Minister Kosherbayev emphasized the growing role of the Organization in light of the current geopolitical and geoeconomic situation.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

“Today, the OTS is the most important platform for promoting common interests, joint initiatives, and developing coordinated positions on the world stage,” he said.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister called on the meeting participants to launch the Turkic Investment Fund as soon as possible, which can become a key element of economic cooperation in the Turkic world.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

In addition, he invited fraternal countries to use the potential of Central Asia’s first supercomputer, based in Astana, and the recently opened Alem.AI International Artificial Intelligence Center as a launch pad for new ideas and innovations.

At the conclusion of the event, the foreign ministers adopted a number of documents aimed at developing and expanding the work of Turkic organizations, as well as reviewed and approved the draft final documents of the 12th OTS Summit.

The Organization of Turkic States was established on the initiative of Kazakhstan in 2009. Currently, the Organization includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. Hungary and Turkmenistan have observer status.

Earlier it was reported that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Congress Center in Gabala. After then, the participants of the 12th summit of the OTS Council of Heads of State posed for a photo op.