Ilham Aliyev welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Gabala
14:23, 7 October 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the Congress Center in Gabala, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Congress Center.
After then, the participants of the 12th summit of the OTS Council of Heads of State posed for a photo op.
Recall that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Gabala, Azerbaijan for the 12th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic-Speaking States.