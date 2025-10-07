EN
    Ilham Aliyev welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Gabala

    14:23, 7 October 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the Congress Center in Gabala, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Congress Center.

    After then, the participants of the 12th summit of the OTS Council of Heads of State posed for a photo op.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Recall that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Gabala, Azerbaijan for the 12th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic-Speaking States.

    Kazakhstan Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Turkic speaking states Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Politics Foreign policy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
