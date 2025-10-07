Ilham Aliyev welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Gabala

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Congress Center.

After then, the participants of the 12th summit of the OTS Council of Heads of State posed for a photo op.

Photo credit: Akorda

Recall that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Gabala, Azerbaijan for the 12th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic-Speaking States.