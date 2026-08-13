Kazakh FM, EU’s Kallas discuss energy and trade cooperation

The sides discussed the implementation of the agreements reached following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Brussels on June 23 this year. The parties reviewed current issues on the bilateral agenda, the expansion of trade and economic ties, promising areas of cooperation, as well as the schedule of upcoming bilateral and multilateral engagements.

The parties paid particular attention to energy cooperation and the prospects for further development of international energy supply infrastructure, including within the framework of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC).

During the conversation, the parties reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening the partnership and their mutual commitment to expanding cooperation in promising areas.

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yermek Kosherbayev, received U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur. The sides discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for further strengthening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.