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    Kazakh FM, EU’s Kallas discuss energy and trade cooperation

    13:24, 13 August 2026
    Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yermek Kosherbayev, has held a phone conversation with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy – Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, Qazinform News Agency learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
    Kazakh FM, EU’s Kallas discuss energy and trade cooperation
    Collage credit: gov.kz

    The sides discussed the implementation of the agreements reached following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Brussels on June 23 this year. The parties reviewed current issues on the bilateral agenda, the expansion of trade and economic ties, promising areas of cooperation, as well as the schedule of upcoming bilateral and multilateral engagements.

    The parties paid particular attention to energy cooperation and the prospects for further development of international energy supply infrastructure, including within the framework of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC).

    During the conversation, the parties reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening the partnership and their mutual commitment to expanding cooperation in promising areas.

    Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yermek Kosherbayev, received U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur. The sides discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for further strengthening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.

    Kazakhstan and Belgium Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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