Kazakh FM, Azizi Group Chairman discuss prospects to implement investment projects

The parties discussed prospects for the joint implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan, particularly in the fields of construction and real estate.

During the conversation, Minister Nurtleu also outlined Kazakhstan’s efforts to create favorable conditions for foreign investors and to develop tourism, suggesting the possibility of building hotels and tourist facilities in various regions of the country.

In addition, the prospects for cooperation in Afghanistan were discussed, including with the involvement of Azizi Group banks (AZIZI Bank and Islamic Bank of Afghanistan) to expand trade and logistics.

Earlier it was reported that prospects for exporting wheat from Kazakhstan to Nigeria were discussed.