Kazakh FM attends mourning ceremonies for Iran's Supreme Leader,

During the visit on Friday, Kosherbayev was received by the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, and held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Abbas Araghchi.

"On behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the people of Kazakhstan, Foreign Minister Kosherbayev extended his sincere condolences to the people and leadership of Iran over the recent tragic events and wished a speedy recovery to those injured," the ministry's statement said.

Photo source: gov.kz

During the meeting with the President of Iran, the parties held a substantive exchange of views on the implementation of the agreements reached during President Masoud Pezeshkian’s official visit to Kazakhstan on December 10–11, 2025. They also discussed the current regional situation and prospects for its further development.

The talks with Foreign Minister Araghchi covered a broad range of issues related to bilateral cooperation, interaction within international and regional organizations, as well as further development of Kazakh-Iranian relations.

Foreign Minister Kosherbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to further strengthening the traditional ties of friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutually beneficial cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The important role of Iran and the countries of the region in maintaining regional stability and security was also emphasized.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister noted the significance of the understandings reached under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Iran and the United States.

Particular attention was given to the Agreement signed on June 28, 2026, on the allocation of a land plot at Shahid Rajaee Port (Bandar Abbas) for the construction of a Kazakh transport and logistics terminal. It was emphasized that the project is being implemented in accordance with the instructions of the President of Kazakhstan aimed at enhancing the country’s transport and transit potential and expanding its export capabilities.

In this regard, confidence was expressed that the construction of the terminal would contribute to a further increase in bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Iran, which grew by 26.4% in 2025 to reach 430.2 million US dollars.

At the conclusion of the talks, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening Kazakh-Iranian cooperation and agreed to continue joint efforts to expand collaboration across the full spectrum of the bilateral agenda.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan is set to build a terminal at an Iranian port to unlock Asian and African markets.