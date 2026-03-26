Kazakh flour shipped to New York City via Trans-Caspian Route

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the shipment was organized by KTZ Express. Kazakhstan-made flour was shipped on March 10, 2026. This included 24 tons produced by Salamat Company LLP, one of Kazakhstan’s largest flour milling companies and a leading player in Central Asia.

The growing demand for Kazakh flour is evidence of sustained international interest in the country’s products, the Ministry noted.

"The delivery was carried out as a multimodal container shipment, utilizing rail and sea transport. KTZ Express handled the first mile — cargo containerization and delivery from Kostanay to the Port of Aktau. After that, the cargo was transported across the Caspian Sea to the Port of Alat in Azerbaijan, then proceeded across the Black Sea from the Port of Poti in Georgia, followed by a passage through Istanbul into the Mediterranean Sea," the Agriculture Ministry's press release reads.

In the final stage, the route crossed the Atlantic Ocean, delivering to the port of New York City.

"The sea freight was handled in partnership with CMA CGM, one of the world’s major shipping companies. The total transit time for this shipment was around 58 days. KTZ Express ensured full oversight of the shipment from dispatch to the final destination. This demonstrates the reliability and transparency of the logistics chain, as well as the effectiveness of the route for entering new markets," the Ministry concluded.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan boosts grain and flour exports to nearly 9 million tons.