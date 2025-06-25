Kazakhstan explores possibility of exporting flour to Middle East, Africa

In a reply to a deputy inquiry, Serik Zhumangarin says that Kazakhstan exports some 2 million tons of flour to Central Asia, Afghanistan and Russia annually.

In his words, in 2024, in 2024, feed meal exports to China grew 5.8 times to reach 1.2 million tonnes.

“The possibility of foraying into the Middle Eastern and African markets is being explored now. In this context, the potential of the Transcaspian International Transport Route is actively used – with shipments through Iran, Middle East (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman etc.), Georgia and further to Europe,” Zhumangarin says.

According to him, a multimodal platform Digital Trade Corridor is functioning on the Kazakh section of TITR. In 2024, the integration with the IT systems of Azerbaijani and Georgian railways was completed. The integration with the railways of Türkiye is underway.