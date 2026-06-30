Kazakh First Deputy PM reviews strategic facilities in Zhezkazgan

The delegation first toured the Kazakhmys Corporation copper smelter, where production modernization, industrial safety, and environmental initiatives were high on the agenda. One of the country's leading non-ferrous metallurgy enterprises, the plant can produce up to 200,000 tons of cathode copper a year.

Photo credit: The Government's press service

Nalibayev then visited the Zhezkazgan Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHP), where he reviewed preparations for the upcoming heating season. He stressed that ensuring a reliable heat supply for the city remains a top priority and instructed officials to maintain close oversight of the work to prevent disruptions, particularly at social facilities.

Photo credit: The Government's press service

The First Deputy Prime Minister also visited the Zhezkazgan concentrator, which processes around 21 million tons of ore and produces approximately 150,000 tons of copper concentrate each year. During the visit, he reviewed plans to improve production efficiency and increase output, noting Kazakhmys Corporation's significant contribution to the socio-economic development of Zhezkazgan.

Photo credit: The Government's press service

The final stop of the working trip focused on Zhezkazgan's master development plan, including the new western district, as well as the ongoing redevelopment of the Kengir Reservoir waterfront.

Photo credit: The Government's press service

Nalibayev instructed local authorities to step up efforts to develop social infrastructure, ensure close oversight of projects implemented under the memorandum with Kazakhmys Corporation, and intensify measures to attract investment and support entrepreneurship in the region.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Nurlybek Nalibayev had paid a working visit to the Kostanay region.