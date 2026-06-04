First Deputy PM Nalibayev reviews major projects in Kostanay region

First, the First Deputy Prime Minister inspected the KIA Qazaqstan automobile plant. The enterprise, with an annual capacity of up to 70,000 vehicles, was built with investments totaling $310 million. It is expected to create up to 1,500 jobs.

Currently, production at the plant is fully automated with widespread use of robotic systems. The enterprise employs about 800 people. Since the beginning of the year, approximately 7,000 vehicles have been produced. Systematic work is underway to supply the domestic market and expand export potential.

During the visit, the delegation reviewed the construction of the Tobyl transport and logistics complex. This major infrastructure project, worth about 64 billion tenge, is aimed at developing the region’s transit potential.

Once fully operational, the project will create 500 new jobs and increase container traffic by 20%. To date, as part of the first stage, 2,723.7 meters of railway tracks and a container yard with an area of 26,000 m² have been built. Project completion is scheduled for 2027.

“After the complex is put into operation, a significant strengthening of the transit and logistics potential of Kostanay Region is expected, as well as its transformation into one of the key hubs for international cargo transportation. This, in turn, will have a positive impact on the development of the region’s economy, the creation of new jobs, and an increase in investment attractiveness,” Aidyn Alimov, Director of LLP “TLK Tobyl”, noted.

The delegation also familiarized itself with the activities of the KamLitKZ plant located in the industrial zone. The enterprise produces auto components for heavy-duty trucks. One of the previously implemented projects is the foundry production. Last year, the plant produced 654,000 tons of products, most of which were exported.

The delegation was presented with projects for a gas chemical complex and the construction of the Aktogay–Kostanay main gas pipeline, planned for implementation in the region.

Additionally, the project of the Bayan Sulu confectionery factory – “Confectionery Capital” – was presented. The new production complex will produce up to 13,000 tons of confectionery products per year. The enterprise has already created 260 new jobs.

“The new complex will not only supply the domestic market but will also give impetus to the expansion of export potential, an increase in the product range, and the strengthening of positions in international markets. Systematic work is underway to complete the project on schedule and launch the new production,” Timur Sadykov, Chairman of the Board of JSC “Bayan Sulu”, said.

During the visit, two major investment projects aimed at expanding the region’s investment potential were presented: a deep grain processing plant and a plant for the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The First Deputy Prime Minister also inspected a number of infrastructure facilities. In particular, the progress of the reconstruction of the railway station (project cost — 5.3 billion tenge, readiness level — 57%) and the modernization of a facility serving more than 1,400 passengers per day were reviewed.

The project to restore Arkalyk Airport was also presented. Construction of the new passenger terminal is 80% complete, with a total area of about 3,000 m².

“This will be one of the largest new buildings in Arkalyk. The airport is being built on the direct instruction of the Head of State, so the work must be completed not only on schedule but also with high quality,” First Deputy Prime Minister Nurlybek Nalibayev noted.

Furthermore, projects for the development of the Center–West transport corridor and the modernization of strategically important transport infrastructure were reviewed.

In the Astana microdistrict of Tobyl, construction of 154 multi-apartment residential buildings is planned. To date, 10 houses have been completed, and another 13 are scheduled for commissioning this year.

Following the trip, the First Deputy Prime Minister issued a number of instructions, including support for investment projects and expansion of export potential; development of industrial zone infrastructure; acceleration of financing for the Tobyl logistics complex; implementation of deep processing projects for agricultural products; acceleration of housing construction and quality control; and strengthening preparations for the heating season.

He also instructed the timely completion of strategic projects in the fields of energy, transport, and utility infrastructure.