Kazakh-Finnish customs cooperation discussed in Helsinki

The issue was on agenda of a meeting between Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov and Director General of Finnish Customs Sami Rakshit.

The parties discussed all aspects of bilateral relations, emphasizing the need to strengthen existing ties and establish a solid legal framework for the further expansion and enhancement of cooperation in the customs sphere.

Ambassador Abdraimov highlighted Kazakhstan’s interest in expanding cooperation with Finland, noting that strengthening interaction in the customs sphere would contribute to the development of bilateral trade and economic ties.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to deepen the partnership and confirmed the importance of maintaining a regular dialogue on issues of cooperation in the customs sphere.

Earlier it was reported that the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Finland, with the support of the Saule Cultural Centre, hosted the Abai Readings event, dedicated to the 180th anniversary of outstanding Kazakh poet, philosopher and educator Abai Kunanbaiuly.