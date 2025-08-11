EN
    Abai's 180th anniversary marked in Helsinki

    20:54, 11 August 2025

    The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Finland, with the support of the Saule Cultural Centre, hosted the Abai Readings event, dedicated to the 180th anniversary of outstanding Kazakh poet, philosopher and educator Abai Kunanbaiuly, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Kazakh MFA's press service.

    Abai's 180th anniversary celebrated in Helsinki
    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    The participants recited selected excerpts from Abai’s poetry and prose in Kazakh, Finnish and English, showcasing both excellent preparation and sincere engagement with the author’s ideas.

    Abai's 180th anniversary marked in Helsinki
    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov delivered a welcoming address, highlighting the significance of Abai’s intellectual legacy in shaping the spiritual and moral values of the Kazakh people and underlining the importance of promoting Kazakh language and culture internationally.

    At the end of the contest, the participants were awarded in several nominations, including “For Artistic Performance”, “For Deep Understanding of the Text” and “Audience Choice Award”. 

    The Abai Readings in Helsinki became a vivid example of cultural diplomacy, contributing to the strengthening of humanitarian ties and the promotion of Kazakh literature abroad.

    On August 10, President  Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the 180th birth anniversary of Abai Kunanbaiuly.

    Kazakhstan-Finland Abai Culture Literature
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
