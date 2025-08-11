Abai's 180th anniversary marked in Helsinki

The participants recited selected excerpts from Abai’s poetry and prose in Kazakh, Finnish and English, showcasing both excellent preparation and sincere engagement with the author’s ideas.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov delivered a welcoming address, highlighting the significance of Abai’s intellectual legacy in shaping the spiritual and moral values of the Kazakh people and underlining the importance of promoting Kazakh language and culture internationally.

At the end of the contest, the participants were awarded in several nominations, including “For Artistic Performance”, “For Deep Understanding of the Text” and “Audience Choice Award”.

The Abai Readings in Helsinki became a vivid example of cultural diplomacy, contributing to the strengthening of humanitarian ties and the promotion of Kazakh literature abroad.

On August 10, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the 180th birth anniversary of Abai Kunanbaiuly.