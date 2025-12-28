Kazakh films win over 30 international awards in 2025

This year, the film “QAITADAN”, produced with state support, became one of the year’s box office leaders. It grossed over 1 billion tenge, fully repaying state investment and exceeding it fivefold. This film became the main example of how state support brings real returns and builds audience trust in domestic cinema.

Work is underway in line with the President’s instructions on amendments to the Law on Cinematography to improve pre-release evaluation and film quality.

One of the highlights of 2025 is that the Government resumed state support of KazakhFilm Studio, that is restoring the Golden Collection of Kazakh cinema.

To note, the National Cinema Support Center selected 16 new projects, many focused on historical and patriotic themes, pursuant to the President’s task and growing interest in such projects.

Ten domestic films premiered this year, including “90+1”, “Tarlan”, “Igromanka”, “Captain Baitasov”, “QAITADAN”, and the animated film “Altyn Adam”.

Film director Duman Yerkimbek noted thanks to state support, “QAITADAN” opened the Korkyt Ata Festival in Aktau and the Kazakh Cinema Week in Rome, and gave him the chance to train in China under a SCO program for young filmmakers.

Noteworthy, Kazakh films such as “Bauryna salu”, “Citizens of the Roof”, “Gingerbread for Her Father, My Great-Grandfather, Her Grandfather”, “Kazhymukan”, and “Winners Seen at the Start” and others won awards abroad.

Actor Bakhyt Khazhibayev received The Best Actor award at the SCO Film Festival in Chongqing for his role in “Operation Nabat”.

Kazakhstan also participated in the SCO Film Week in Qingdao with “Ademoka’s Training” and “Brothers”.

It is worth noting, Kazakh Cinema Days were held in more than 15 countries, including Greece, Kyrgyzstan, Albania, France, Norway, Italy, the Czech Republic, Japan, Turkey, Singapore, Azerbaijan, Russia, Belgium, and Uzbekistan.