Kazakh film “Kazhymukan” introduced to Polish viewers

The director of the feature film is Kanagat Mustafin.

The event brought together representatives of the diplomatic corps, public, political, and business figures, as well as members of the Kazakh diaspora and students from Kazakhstan.

In welcoming remarks, embassy representatives noted that Kazakh cinema is increasingly serving as an effective cultural bridge, introducing international audiences to the country’s history, traditions, and prominent historical figures.

The film was warmly received by viewers, who praised both the artistic quality of the production and the significance of Kazhymukan’s legacy in shaping Kazakhstan’s national identity.

Following the screening, participants took part in an informal discussion focusing on the historical and cultural context of the film, the contribution of its creators to promoting Kazakh culture abroad, and opportunities for future screenings in Poland.

Many of the guests also highlighted the importance of holding such cultural events more frequently, noting that they help strengthen people-to-people ties, deepen mutual understanding, and broaden the Polish public’s perception of Kazakhstan.

