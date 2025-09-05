Kazakh film Kazhymukan claims top awards at Seoul International WebFest

Produced with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan and State Center for National Cinematography Support and directed by Kanagat Mustafiln, Kazhymukan is a historical drama featuring life of the first Kazakh-born world champion, legendary wrestler Kazhymukan Munaitpassov. The film depicts not only the wrestler’s sporting achievements, but also his role in raising national spirit, his human qualities, and love for the motherland.

Work on the script began in 2012 and filming started in 2020.

Photo credit: @madeniet__aqparat__ministrligi / Instagram

Earlier, the film received several awards at the 29th International Festival IPAAF – Apoxiomeno in Italy. Last year, it was released in wide distribution across Kazakhstan and has been screened in the regions as part of the Kazakh Cinema Decade.

The 11th Seoul International WebFest cooperates with 28 countries. The Festival focuses at developing modern web-content and organizing online screenings worldwide.

160 films, including 20 Korean and 22 foreign ones, were submitted for this year's festival in 21 nominations.

Earlier it was reported that the Month of Kazakh Cinema kicked off in Azerbaijan.